SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released an expansive research report forecast 2026 titled “ Global Logistics Robots Market ”. This report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this Logistics Robots report and is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and info graphics which make this report more user-friendly. According to DBMR, the logistics robots market is witnessing a growth in the market due to factors such as adoption of automation solutions which decrease the task of human, increasing e-commerce and online trade leading to demand for quick delivery, being used to carry heavy cartons and heavy payloads, and rising demand from defense and military verticals, which will enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Logistics Robots Market is forecasted to reach a market value of 38212.78 million by 2026 with factors such as increasing installation cost and high investment required in research and development restricting the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Note – The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries.

Top Key Competitors of Global Logistics Robots Market are: -

Dematic, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Vecna Robotics, Grenzebach Group, Hitachi, Ltd., The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange pte ltd., Daifuku Co., Ltd., KNAPP AG, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., KION GROUP AG, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Asic Robotics AG among others.

Key Segmentation: Logistics Robots Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Operation Environment

Factory Logistics Robots

Warehouse Logistics Robots

Outdoor Logistics Robots

Other Logistics Robots

By Application

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Pick & Place

Loading & Unloading

Packaging & Co-packing

Shipment & Delivery

Others

By Product Type

Robotic Arms

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Market Drivers:

Increase in adoption of automation solutions in industries arising due to global export activity which has led to a transformation from human performed activities to machine activities

Increasing e-commerce and online retail trade has led to the demand for quick delivery drives the logistics robots market

Shortage of human workforce, the increasing trade and online retail business, and technological advancement

Logistics robots can be used to carry heavy cartons and heavy payloads, and at the same time assure the safety of workers, thereby decreasing product damage and reducing the loss due to thefts

Table of Content: Logistics Robots Market

1. Logistics Robots Market Overview

2. Economic Impact on Industry

3. Competition by Manufacturers

4. Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

5. Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

6. Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

7. Market by Application

8. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11. Market Effect Factors Analysis

12. Market Forecast

13. Appendix

