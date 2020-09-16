CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, a leader in through-channel marketing automation (TCMA), announced today it has formalized a partnership with WorkStride, a leader in sales incentives and rebate management, to provide a seamless experience for managing the full range of channel incentive programs. The partnership will provide channel incentive program administrators with a holistic solution for managing co-op, MDF, SPIFFs, rebates and rewards programs.



Sales incentives are key to motivating channel partners, increasing brand loyalty and driving engagement. Through this integration, program administrators will be able to implement strategic marketing programs that align with overarching business goals while encouraging desirable sales activities and reinforcing channel partner loyalty.

“WorkStride’s strength in sales incentives, rebates, loyalty and rewards program administration is a perfect complement to BrandMuscle’s expertise in co-op and MDF fund management. We’re excited to partner with WorkStride to offer customers a powerful way to manage all of their channel programs, performance reporting, and insights in one place,” said Richard Mendis, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandMuscle.

“WorkStride provides the most effective and results-driven channel incentive programs in the market.” said Tom Silk, Chief Executive Officer at WorkStride. “By partnering with BrandMuscle, we’re able to leverage a leading through-channel marketing automation platform to strengthen our own solution, and further propel the success of countless incentive programs. We’re ecstatic about this opportunity and the impact it will have on our customers’ ability to optimize channel program performance and revenue.”

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. Learn more about BrandMuscle at https://www.BrandMuscle.com .

About WorkStride

WorkStride builds highly-configurable channel incentive, employee recognition, and rewards programs that address and adapt to dynamic business needs by helping organizations optimize channel sales performance, increase employee engagement, and impact the bottom line. The company represents clients of various sizes, including a number of Fortune 500 organizations, from a wide range of industries. WorkStride is based in New York City and is backed by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm. Learn more about WorkStride at https://www.WorkStride.com .

Lori Alba VP of Marketing BrandMuscle 216-454-2047