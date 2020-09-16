Washington, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spell Capital Mezzanine SBIC Partners II, L.P of Minneapolis, MN, has been named the 2020 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of National Small Business Week. Spell Capital Mezzanine, along with other national winners and finalists for the National Small Business Person of the Year, will be honored in a virtual event that will be held September 22-24, 2020, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s National Small Business Week activities will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as our nation’s small businesses look to pivot and recover toward a stronger economy.

Spell Capital Mezzanine was selected for its longevity in the SBIC program, its successful investment track record, and tremendous dedication to supporting the growth and expansion of small businesses, particularly in underserved markets.

2020 SBIC of the Year

Spell Capital Mezzanine SBIC Partners II, L.P.

William Spell

President

Minneapolis, MN

Spell Capital Partners, LLC, is an established manager of private equity and mezzanine capital based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1988, Spell Capital has over 30 years of successful industry experience. The principals of Spell Capital Partners are widely regarded as accomplished, experienced professionals with diverse backgrounds and successful investment track records. Currently, the firm manages over $1.0 billion of capital (AUM) and has finished investing its fifth private equity buyout fund, Spell Capital Partners Fund V, and it is now investing Spell Family Office capital in new control equity deals. Additionally, it is investing in its second mezzanine fund, Spell Capital Mezzanine Partners II.

As an SBA licensed SBIC, Spell Capital Mezzanine provides subordinated debt and non-control equity to businesses in a variety of industries across the United States. It finances leveraged acquisitions backed by lower middle-market private equity sponsors, management and family driven ownership transitions, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and growth initiatives.

The SBIC of the Year award is administered by the SBA’s Office of Investment. This office was established under the Small Business Investment Act of 1958 at a time when no private equity industry existed in the United States. Approximately 60 years later, the office manages the current SBIC program, which provides U.S. taxpayer guaranteed long-term loans to SBA-licensed SBICs. The SBICs use these taxpayer guarantees and privately raised funds to independently provide capital, primarily in the form of subordinated debt with equity enhancements, to qualifying small businesses. To learn more about the SBIC program, visit www.sba.gov/sbic.

For more than 50 years, the SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. For more information on this year’s virtual event, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration



The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.

