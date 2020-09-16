Highlights:

COLMAR, Pennsylvania, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 320 new automotive repair products, giving auto care shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.

Dorman’s featured release this month is the first four of many new pre-pressed axle assemblies for Toyota trucks and SUVs. Replacing rear wheel bearings on some Toyota vehicles can be frustrating due to their unique design. The bearing housing often becomes damaged when the old bearing is pressed out, or when the new bearing is pressed in. Dorman’s OE FIX pre-pressed axles eliminate the uncertainty of performing this basic repair with all of the major components already assembled and ready to install right out of the box, eliminating the need for a shop press and potentially saving hours of time wrestling with corroded parts. These solutions are now available for select Toyota 4Runner, Toyota FJ Cruiser, and Lexus GX460 vehicles ( 926-137 and 926-138 ) and select Toyota Sequoia trucks ( 926-174 and 926-175 ), with more application-specific coverage on the way.

Other new solutions Dorman is releasing this month include:

A new-build master window switch for more than 1.6 million General Motors vehicles improves aftermarket quality and availability ( 920-022 ).

). An exclusive transmission oil cooler line for more than 750,000 Chrysler and Dodge cars ( 624-622 ).

). An exclusive engine air intake hose for more than 600,000 General Motors vehicles ( 696-175 ).

). A new OE FIX upgraded harmonic balancer for select Ford Taurus and Ford/Mercury Sable vehicles ( 594-050F ).

). A new coil spring bracket for Jeep Grand Cherokees ( 926-083 ) and new frame rail repair kit for Ford F-150s ( 999-998 ) to help avoid replacing the entire axle or frame, respectively, of a corroded vehicle.

) and new frame rail repair kit for Ford F-150s ( ) to help avoid replacing the entire axle or frame, respectively, of a corroded vehicle. A new aluminum case designed to fit the nitrogen compressor on select Ram pick-ups, increasing durability against the elements ( 949-367 ).

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup . To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour .

1 Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman's analysis of third-party reports.

Contact: Steve Gisondi Email: sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

