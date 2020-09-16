



Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Turnkey Capital Inc., ("TKCI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan A. Tucker as President of the company. With a proven track record in business strategy, organizational leadership, business development and operations, Mr. Tucker brings with him over 25 years of experience working directly with business startups and micro-cap companies. Mr. Tucker has been active in the real estate market and has been an investor in blue-chip and micro-cap companies for over 20 years. He has successfully sourced, negotiated, and executed business contracts worth over $100MM.

After serving in the United States Air Force, Mr. Tucker began his career starting in the geotechnical engineering field. He served as Vice President of Operations for two construction engineering and development firms before starting his own firm, which he successfully built into a profitable enterprise.

Mr. Tucker’s experience spans multiple industries including real estate development and asset management, construction, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and technology. Mr. Tucker has an extensive pipeline of business opportunities he has acquired through his vast business network including investment partners, firms, and sponsors across the world.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to shift our focus away from Egg Health Hub, which we transferred as an intellectual property to MediXall Group. This allowed us to see the opportunity to acquire undervalued assets,” said Neil Swartz, Chairman of Turnkey. “With our focus being changed, we needed to add leadership that would allow us to take advantage of the opportunities and find someone who could bring resources that would allow us to move quickly. Mr. Tucker’s background and experience brings exactly this to the table. As such, we are very excited to work together to take advantage of these opportunities in distressed assets attributable to this new economy.”

“Turnkey Capital is an excellent platform to execute our strategy of growth through undervalued acquisitions,” said Mr. Tucker. “There are so many real opportunities in the marketplace right now looking for a clear path to reach their maximum potential. I believe that Turnkey Capital is the answer. We are in the process of reviewing several opportunities and expect to be in a position to announce our first acquisition in the near future.”

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business advisory company that builds value in under-valued assets by providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure and long-term corporate support. The goal of Turnkey Capital Inc. is to bring the full value of assets to complete the package needed to create a successful company. Turnkey’s extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

