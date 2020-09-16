Raliegh, N.C., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data insights have never been more important in making strategic business decisions. The NC State Poole College of Management – recognized nationally as a leader in data analytics – has consolidated its many existing activities in education, research and corporate outreach/engagement in a recently launched Business Analytics Initiative (BAI) https://bai.poole.ncsu.edu/ .

The BAI will not only be a hub for business analytics, but also foster new educational programs, develop contracts and grants, and be a central point of thought leadership on business analytics.

“The Business Analytics Initiative aims to be recognized as the foremost, innovative organization and resource on the topic of business analytics in the world,” said William Rand, director of the BAI and assistant professor of marketing.

Like the other Centers and Initiatives in the Poole College of Management, the BAI will work with industry to partner on research, student projects and corporate outreach.









About NC State University Poole College of Management

The NC State University Poole College of Management combines academic scholarship with real-world experience to foster learning, create knowledge, and engage with industry and academic partners in a data-rich, global marketplace. Poole is deeply rooted in NC State’s history as a university that excels at science, technology, engineering and math –– taking an innovative approach to leadership and management education by emphasizing analytical problem solving and an entrepreneurial mindset. Poole offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting, business administration and economics. Custom, open enrollment executive programs and developmental experiences are offered through the NC State Executive Programs, LLC. Poole’s centers and initiatives provide focused research and engagement in the areas of enterprise risk, entrepreneurship, innovation, supply chain, sustainability and business analytics. The college is fully accredited by AACSB International. Learn more about the NC State Poole College of Management at www.poole.ncsu.edu.

