BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will participate in the 2020 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit being held September 21-23, 2020 in a virtual format. Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



The live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.conformis.com/events on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website following the event.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.