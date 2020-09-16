HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, President and CEO, will present at the Singular Research Compelling Values 2020 Webinar on September 17, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. ET.



The presentation will be available online via a webinar. To listen to the live webcast, please register with Singular Research at https://www.singularresearch.com/index.php/en/

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to our Investor Relations page at www.harvardbioscience.com

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For investor inquiries, please contact Michael A. Rossi, Chief Financial Officer at (508) 893-8999.