CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announces today that it will present during the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in the conference. This event is being hosted by Sidoti & Company. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of their clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.



The presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM Eastern Time and can be obtained at:

Webcast Link

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F9XJvSBAToS9R2MdA1lWIA

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc. ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec’s manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plant, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

