AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2021 financial year.

In 2021 LHV plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2021 Q4 2020 and unaudited full year results 16.02.2021 Disclosure of Financial Plan 16.02.2021 January results 02.03.2021 Audited results for 2020 16.03.2021 February results 24.03.2021 General meeting of shareholders 06.04.2021 Ex-dividend date (ex-date) 20.04.2021 Q1 interim results 11.05.2021 April results 08.06.2021 May results 20.07.2021 Q2 interim results 10.08.2021 July results 14.09.2021 August results 19.10.2021 Q3 interim results 09.11.2021 October results 14.12.2021 November results

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee