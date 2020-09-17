AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2021 financial year.
In 2021 LHV plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
|09.02.2021
|Q4 2020 and unaudited full year results
|16.02.2021
|Disclosure of Financial Plan
|16.02.2021
|January results
|02.03.2021
|Audited results for 2020
|16.03.2021
|February results
|24.03.2021
|General meeting of shareholders
|06.04.2021
|Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
|20.04.2021
|Q1 interim results
|11.05.2021
|April results
|08.06.2021
|May results
|20.07.2021
|Q2 interim results
|10.08.2021
|July results
|14.09.2021
|August results
|19.10.2021
|Q3 interim results
|09.11.2021
|October results
|14.12.2021
|November results
Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee
AS LHV Group
Tallinn, ESTONIA
