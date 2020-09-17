AS LHV Group has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2021 financial year.

In 2021 LHV plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2021 Q4 2020 and unaudited full year results
16.02.2021 Disclosure of Financial Plan
16.02.2021 January results
02.03.2021 Audited results for 2020
16.03.2021 February results
24.03.2021 General meeting of shareholders
06.04.2021 Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
20.04.2021 Q1 interim results
11.05.2021 April results
08.06.2021 May results
20.07.2021 Q2 interim results
10.08.2021 July results
14.09.2021 August results
19.10.2021 Q3 interim results
09.11.2021 October results
14.12.2021 November results

