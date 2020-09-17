Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Israel remains strong. The gift card industry in Israel will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 862.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1302.4 million by 2024.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Israel.

Historically, the gift card market in Israel has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 15.7% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Israel is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.

In Israel, the gift card market has witnessed substantial growth over the last few years. The rising adoption of electronic payment methods such as mobile wallets is creating scope for the gift cards market. Moreover, the market growth can also be attributed to the increasing smartphone penetration and subsequent e-commerce gift card's rapid expansion in Israel. Furthermore, both domestic gift card issuers such as Isracard and international companies have a strong presence in the Israeli gift card market.

The Israeli e-commerce market is still relatively small, however, the growing market attractiveness with more than four million e-commerce shoppers enticed the leading e-commerce companies such as Amazon, e-bay, and Alibaba in the market. Moreover, card-based payments are gaining popularity while shopping in e-commerce sites. The trend is also allowing growth opportunities for gift cards. For instance, Amazon is one of the leading e-commerce gift card issuers in Israel. Besides these international companies' domestic online retailers such as Judaica WebStore, an online Judaica (Jewish ceremonial art) store and purveyor offers its digital gift card .

Corporate spending on gift cards is also increasing in the country. The trend has created growth opportunities for fintech companies and gift card issuers. For instance, Snappy App, Inc., is one of the leading corporate gift card issuers in Israel. In October 2018, the company raised US$10 million to boost its expansion throughout the country.

The rising consumer interest in cryptocurrencies is also driving the gift card market growth. In Israel, consumers can buy bitcoins and other altcoins through gift cards or vice-versa. This has also created scope for third party players such as paxful.com and bitrefill.com to allow consumers to trade with bitcoins for gift cards.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Israel. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Israel

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)
  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Israel

  • Gross Load Value
  • Transaction Value
  • Unused Value
  • Average Value Per Transaction
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value of Card Purchased
  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Israel

  • Retail Consumer
  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Israel

  • By Retail Consumer
  • By Retail Purchase Occasion
  • By Corporate Consumer
  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion
  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Israel

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days
  • Milestone Celebration
  • Self-Use
  • Other
  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Israel

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour
  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Israel

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • Employee Incentive
  • Sales Incentive
  • Consumer Incentive
  • By Scale of Business
  • Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Israel

  • Food & Beverage
  • Health, Wellness & Beauty
  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
  • Books & Media Products
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Toys, Kids, and Babies
  • Jewelry
  • Sporting Goods
  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
  • Travel
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Israel

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Specialty Stores
  • Health & Wellness
  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Israel

  • Gift Card Online Sales
  • Gift Card Offline Sales
  • 1st Party Sales
  • 3rd Party Sales
  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Shufersal Ltd
  • Super-Pharm (Israel) Ltd
  • Rami Levi Shivuk Hashikma
  • Yeynot Bitan Ltd
  • Coca-Cola Co, The
  • Hamashbir 365 Holdings Ltd
  • Dor Alon Israel Ltd
  • Tiv Taam Holdings
  • Victory Supermarket Chain Ltd
  • PAZ Oil Co Ltd
  • Castro Model Ltd
  • Mashkat Ltd
  • Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA
  • Fox Wizel Ltd
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV

