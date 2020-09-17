AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

On 16 September 2020, UAB Ignitis renewables, a subsidiary of the Company, signed a transaction to acquire a portfolio of up to 170 MW of solar parks in Poland from the solar energy company Sun Investment Group (hereinafter - SIG).

Under the signed agreement, in 2021-2023 SIG will develop and prepare for operation a portfolio of solar park projects up to 170 MW. Revenues from these projects will be secured by 15-year contracts for difference under the Polish auction mechanism.

UAB Ignitis renewables manages renewable energy projects in the Baltic States and Poland and is responsible for the efficient operation of existing wind farms, the maintenance of existing parks and the development of new ones. By implementing new wind and solar energy projects, the company is implementing the strategic goal of Ignitis Group to increase its green production portfolio.

