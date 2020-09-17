Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Turkey.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Turkey. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Historically, the gift card market in Turkey has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 18.4% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Turkey is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.
Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.
Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Turkey remains strong. The gift card industry in Turkey will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.4% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1,383.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 2,190.9 million by 2024.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Turkey
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Turkey
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Turkey
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Turkey
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Turkey
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Turkey
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Turkey
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
