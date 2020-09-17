EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 17 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 08:30

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nyman Hannu

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200916184112_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 640 Unit price: 4.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.9 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi



