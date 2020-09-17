EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 17 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 08:30
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nyman Hannu
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200916184112_2
Transaction date: 2020-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 640 Unit price: 4.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.9 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
