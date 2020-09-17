17 September 2020

G4S plc

Progress on completion of sale of conventional cash businesses

G4S, the leading global security company, is pleased to report that, as part of the transaction announced on 26 February 2020, it completed the sale of its conventional cash businesses in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on 14 September for aggregate proceeds of around £49 million.

G4S has now completed and received approximately 83% of the proceeds anticipated from the sale of its conventional cash businesses to The Brink’s Company.

The substantial majority of the remaining completions are scheduled to occur during the remainder of 2020.

The sale of the majority of the conventional cash businesses greatly enhances the Group’s strategic, commercial and operational focus and strengthens further its financial position.

For further enquiries, please contact:



Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189 Media enquiries: Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333

Notes to Editors:

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.