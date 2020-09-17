HiPay: continued growth momentum (+29%) and strong increase in EBITDA (+€2 million)
Paris, September 17, 2020: HiPay (ISIN code FR0012821916 - HIPAY), the fintech company specialized in omnichannel payment solutions, presents its 2020 half-year results.1
Continued growth momentum
Sharp increase in EBITDA and operational breakeven achieved
Cash position
Improvement of internal controls
Organizational simplification plan
As part of the execution of the strategic plan to simplify the Group's operational management, it was decided to consolidate the payment services activities within the single payment institution HiPay SAS, to improve operational efficiency and simplify regulatory management. The Group thus plans to merge the activities currently carried out by HiPay ME SA (an electronic money institution supervised by the National Bank of Belgium) with HiPay SAS (a payment institution supervised by the ACPR). This operation is subject to the authorization of the National Bank of Belgium. HiPay SAS will continue to operate payment services through its platform.
Grégoire Bourdin, CEO of HiPay, said: "HiPay confirms its growth potential and displays a strong resistance to the COVID-19 crisis. While ensuring this growth, we are also making every effort to simplify the business's operational management. This will enable us to unlock HiPay's significant growth potential in its markets."
Next financial communication: October, 29, 2020 – Revenue for Q3 2020
About HiPay
HiPay is a global payment services provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we help grow our merchants
by giving them a 360° view of their business.
HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0012821916 - HIPAY).
More information on hipay.com also find us on LinkedIn.
Media contact
|Vae Solis Communications
Edouard Nadeau
+ 33 (0)6 50 95 21 45
edouard.nadeau@vae-solis.com
|
Jawad Khatib
+33 (0)6 12 66 22 49
jawad.khatib@vae-solis.com
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy HiPay Group shares. If you wish to obtain more information about HiPay Group, please refer to our website hipay.com, under the Investors heading. This press release may contain some forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group considers that these statements are based on reasonable statements on the publication date of this release, they are by their very nature subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ from those indicated or projected in these statements. HiPay Group operates in a continually changing environment and new risks could potentially emerge. HiPay Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or other circumstances
1 The consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2020 were approved by the Board of Directors on September 15, 2020 and are subject to a limited review by the company’s auditors. The figures in this presentation are unaudited. The half-yearly financial report and the auditors' report will be made available on the company's website.
2 The unqualified certification report of the 2019 financial statements of HiPay SAS is available on the company's website.
Attachment
HiPay Group
PARIS, FRANCE
20200917 HiPay PR Results H1 2020 ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
HiPay Group LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: