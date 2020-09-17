Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The waterproofing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.



The global waterproofing market has been intensely propelled by the growth in infrastructural and residential and commercial construction sectors in the last decade. Innovations in waterproofing membranes along with R&D undertakings based on end-user industries, significantly have reduced the production cost of the material. Increasing concerns to protect buildings and constructions from structural damages due to water infiltration are expected to drive the demand significantly during the period 2020-2025.



The widespread outbreak of COVID-19 will have prolonged economic fallout in the APAC region during the forecast period. The region is about to suffer a loss of $212 billion due to the corona outbreak. The pandemic has pushed a majority of contractors to close down their projects in the UK and Ireland. This decision has induced an effect on several subcontracting works that heavily rely on construction works and its growth. The construction industry in the Middle East and Africa has been indirectly affected by the widespread of COVID-19 during Q1 of 2020.



This surge has forced several established waterproofing manufacturers to expand their operations globally. A majority of contractors around the world prefer to use liquid applied and sheet-based membranes, of which, the climatic condition plays a significant role in the durability of waterproof coatings on building structures.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the waterproofing market size and growth rate during the forecast period??

2. Which product/raw material/application/region are generating the largest revenue in the waterproofing market?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints influencing the growth of the waterproofing market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the waterproofing market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the waterproofing market share?



MARKET DYNAMICS



Market Opportunities & Trends



Lower Bank Rates In Developing Countries

Construction Opportunities In Developing Nations

Rising Necessity For Water Management In APAC

Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly Materials

Market Growth Enablers



Efficient & Cost-Effective Waterproofing

Increasing Public Infrastructure Projects

Increasing Constructions In Developed Economies

Advanced R&D By Major Players

Market Restraints



Global Impact Of Covid-19

Lack Of Skilled Labor

Fluctuations In Raw Material Prices

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global waterproofing market share is highly fragmented. Construction Materials, Firestone Building Products, Soprema Groups, Sika AG, and GAF are the prominent vendors in the market. The market is characterized by several major players having different strategies for innovations, expansion of business, agreements with suppliers, and M&A to increase their footprint into rural segments during the forecast period.



APAC, Europe, and North America have the highest presence of several vendors in the market. The majority of established manufacturers have increased their focus and strategies into M&A through forwarding or backward integration. M&A activities have supported several manufacturers to expand their market positions and operations.



Prominent Vendors

Construction Materials

Firestone Building Products

Soprema Groups

Sika AG

GAF

Other Prominent Vendors

Chryso

Copernit

Derbigum

Parex

Asia Mortar

EP Borneo

Tremco

Maris Polymers

KCC

Kemper System

Covestro

Alchimica

Isomat

