TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AT 17.9.2020 9:05 EEST
ESTABLISHMENT OF A SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION BOARD
The following persons have been appointed as members to Teleste’s shareholders’ nomination Board:
The shareholders’ nomination board prepares and presents to Teleste's shareholders meetings proposals for persons to be nominated as members of Teleste’s board of directors and their remuneration as well as ensures that the board of directors and its members have sufficient competence and experience to meet the company’s demands.
