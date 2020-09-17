TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AT 17.9.2020 9:05 EEST





ESTABLISHMENT OF A SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION BOARD

The following persons have been appointed as members to Teleste’s shareholders’ nomination Board:

chairman of the board of directors, Timo Luukkainen, Tianta Oy (chairman),

director Patrick Lapveteläinen, Mandatum Henkivakuutusyhtiö, and

director Esko Torsti, Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen

The shareholders’ nomination board prepares and presents to Teleste's shareholders meetings proposals for persons to be nominated as members of Teleste’s board of directors and their remuneration as well as ensures that the board of directors and its members have sufficient competence and experience to meet the company’s demands.

