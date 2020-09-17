Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Steel Industry Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia is highly dependent on its oil income but is vulnerable to the volatility of oil price. The Kingdom possesses 18% of the world's proven petroleum reserves and ranks as the largest exporter of petroleum. The government is diversifying the country's economy along with its dependence on oil. So, the non-oil sector as a whole is set to keep benefiting from government spending, corporate lending and domestic consumption. In particular, the Saudi Arabian government is increasing investment for the Kingdom's socio-economic development.



This latest report provides an in-depth analysis of the steel industry in the Kingdom. The report analyzes the Saudi Arabian steel industry's performance from 2015 to 2024 by highlighting its major growth drivers.



During the research, the analysts studied Saudi Arabia' crude steel production along with finished steel production and consumption in the country. To provide a clear picture of the steel industry, the analysts segmented finished steel into long products classified as rebar and structural sections; and flat products classified as coils (strips & sheets), plates and tubular products. The report provides the current scenario and forecast for each of these product segments until 2024.



It further provides a comprehensive analysis of steel export and import to the country, which includes the steel trade scenario by product, covering long products, flat products and tubular products



Besides, the study of the steel scrap market and information about the current regulatory environment has been discussed extensively in the report.



In particular, to provide a balanced outlook of the country's steel industry to clients, the current report includes profiles of the major industry players covering their business overview, recent developments and information about their key management personnel. In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisites for intending clients looking out to venture into this industry, and facilitates them to devise strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the Saudi steel industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Saudi Arabia Steel Industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Context



4. Growth Drivers

4.1 Economic Growth Buoyancy to Steel Industry

4.2 Increasing Capital Investment towards Infrastructure Projects

4.3 Increasing Government Spending for New Projects in Various Sectors



5. Saudi Arabia Steel Industry Outlook to 2020

5.1 Production

5.1.1 Crude Steel

5.1.2 Finished Steel

5.1.2.1 Long Products

5.1.2.1.1 Concrete Reinforcing Bar (Rebar)

5.1.2.1.2 Structural Sections

5.1.2.2 Flat Products

5.1.2.2.1 Coils, Strips & Sheets

5.1.2.2.2 Plates

5.1.2.3 Tubular Products

5.2 Consumption

5.2.1 Finished Steel

5.2.1.1 Long Products

5.2.1.1.1 Concrete Reinforcing Bar (Rebar)

5.2.1.1.2 Structural Sections

5.2.1.2 Flat Products

5.2.1.2.1 Coils, Strips & Sheets

5.2.1.2.2 Plates

5.2.1.3 Tubular Products

5.3 Trade Scenario

5.3.1 Import

5.3.1.1 By Product

5.3.1.1.1 Long Products

5.3.1.1.2 Flat Products

5.3.1.1.3 Tubular Products

5.3.2 Export

5.3.2.1 By Product

5.3.2.1.1 Long Products

5.3.2.1.2 Flat Products

5.3.2.1.3 Tubular Products



6. Steel Scrap Market Analysis



7. Regulatory Environment



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Management Profile

Al-Tuwairqi Holding

Attieh Steel Ltd.

Pan Gulf Steel

Rajhi Steel

Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed)

Shaaban Steel Co.

United Sulb Company (Saudi Sulb)

Zamil Steel Holding Company Ltd

