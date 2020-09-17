AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on September 16, 2020, it received a decision from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - Ministry of Finance), the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company, that Ministry of Finance approved Share Allocation Rules of AB Ignitis grupė (hereinafter – the Rules) and determined that the Rules shall enter into force on the day of admission of the Company’s shares to trading on the Main Trading List of AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

The Rules provide that employees of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter – the Group), including members of the Management Board of the Company, will have the opportunity to participate in the share option program.

Among other things, the Rules aims to increase the motivation of employees to increase the value of the Group's companies, to create motivation for key managers to pursue sustainable and long-term strategic goals.

The Rules are published on the Company's website www.ignitisgrupe.lt/ipo .

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt