DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 SEPTEMBER 2020 10:00 am (EEST)

Timo Karppinen, DNA's CFO and a member of the DNA Executive Team, has resigned to take on new challenges outside DNA.

The search for a new Chief Financial Officer will be started immediately. Karppinen will continue in his current position and as a member of the DNA Executive Team until the end of January 2021.

“Timo has played a key role in DNA for almost eight years, during which time DNA listed on the stock exchange and has significantly increased its value as a company. I thank Timo warmly for his contribution and I wish him success in all his future endeavours," says Jukka Leinonen, DNA's CEO.