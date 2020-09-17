NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFULOR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Company Announcement no. 13/2020 (17.09.2020)

Reference is made to Company Announcement no. 10/2020 and 12/2020 regarding the announcement and successful completion of a written procedure initiated by European Energy A/S (the "Company") to amend the terms and conditions of the Company's outstanding EUR 200,000,000 Senior Secured Callable Floating Rate Green Bonds 2019/2023 (ISIN: DK0030448238) so as to include a permission for the Company to issue subordinated debt instruments and other matters related thereto as further set out in the notice for written procedure dated 31 August 2020 (the "Notice for Written Procedure").

Terms defined in the Notice for Written Procedure have the same meaning in this Company Announcement unless otherwise defined herein.

Pursuant to the Written Resolution adopted by the Bondholders, the Amended Terms and Conditions shall become effective on the Effective Date specified by the Company in accordance with Section 3.2 (Effective Date) of the Notice for Written Procedure.

The Company hereby announces that the Company has specified the Effective Date to be on 18 September 2020.

The Amended Terms and Conditions are attached to this Company Announcement and are also available at the Company's website: www.europeanenergy.com .

Please note that the Amended Terms and Conditions also include the conditional amendment agreed between the Company and the Agent pursuant to an amendment agreement dated 3 September 2020 as previously announced in Company Announcement no. 11/2020.

Early Voting Fee

Following the occurrence of the Effective Date, Bondholders who had submitted a valid Voting Instruction to the Consent Solicitation Agents prior to the Early Voting Fee Deadline (5 pm (CEST) on 8 September 2020) are entitled to receive the Early Voting Fee, whether they have voted for or against the Proposal.

The Early Voting Fee will be paid by the Company via the Paying Agent no later than ten (10) Business Days after the Effective Date to the Bondholders entitled to receive such fee to the bank account identified by the relevant Bondholder in such Bondholder's Voting Instruction.

For questions relating to payment of the Early Voting Fee, please contact the Paying Agent at the following e-mail address or telephone number:

DNB Markets

E-mail: karljohan.kulling@dnb.se

Telephone: +46 704 93 48 68

For further information, please contact:

Company

European Energy A/S

Jens-Peter Zink, chairman of the board

E-mail: jpz@europeanenergy.dk

Tel: + 45 20478220

