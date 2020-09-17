HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the large-scale commercialization of 5G is approaching, many countries are also actively deploying 6G research. As we all know, 5G is not a simple change on the basis of 4G. It breaks the space limitation of information transmission and can be widely used in communication, transportation, education, medical, and other fields. 6G will also bring many new changes to people's lives.



With the change of 5G/6G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, the holographic application market will usher in an explosion. High-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment and holographic conferences will gradually become popular in holographic social networking, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI plans to use holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face changing technology as its core technologies and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has built a real-time modeling system for multi-angle shooting full-dimensional image scanning is performed on the collected objects, which is synthesized into a three-dimensional model in real time. Meanwhile, it also built the six-degree matrix optical field system: the imaging field of the holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. The high-speed processing algorithm for the holographic image can process the image information at a high speed and guarantee the rendering effect. The processing speed can reach 10GB/sec. As for the stealth polyester optical imaging film, it is the key component of holographic imaging, allowing holographic images to be perfectly displayed.

WIMI will use the 6D holographic optical field technology revolution to ensure that the user experience can reach the leading simulation experience, and increase the naked eye visual simulation of virtual digital products to 100% real level, giving users the most real naked eye simulation effect. No matter in the WIMI holographic light field cinema, or in the 6D holographic high-end home, or in the future 6G holographic communication, users will no longer feel the white wall screen with naked eyes. In 10 or 20 years, white-wall screen movies and color electronic screens will become history as black-and-white TVs. At the same time, with the continuous maturity of technology and the decrease of unit material cost, the number of participants continues to increase, and the holographic technology is bound to develop more rapidly.

6G is characterized using technologies such as millimeter-wave and terahertz to achieve full coverage of satellite communication and achieve secure and intelligent communications for all applications. The transmission rate will be about 100 times that of 5G, which is expected to reach 1TB/sec, thereby making holographic image transmission and automatic driving become possible.

With the continuous expansion of the 5G connection scale and increasing network pressure, 6G is bound to come. It is on the way, and some institutions and manufacturers are already working on it. With the continuous development of new technologies, especially the advancement of artificial intelligence, new materials, open source, and other technologies, it is likely to have a disruptive impact on the communications industry.

