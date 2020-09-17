To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

17 September 2020





New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E 13H, 32H and 13G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity date DK0009530594 E (SDO) DKK -0.50 % Annuity 01-10-2033





ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009530677 13H (SDO) DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01.04.2022 IT DK0009530750 13G (RO) DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01.04.2026 RF





ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* Interest rate spread DK0009530834 32H (SDO) DKK CIBOR3 + Interest rate spread

(non-callable) 01.10.2023 RF Fixed at

auction

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment