To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

17 September 2020


New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E 13H, 32H and 13G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISINCapital centreCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity date
DK0009530594E (SDO)DKK-0.50 %Annuity01-10-2033


ISINSeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000953067713H (SDO)DKK1.00%
(non-callable)		01.04.2022IT
DK000953075013G (RO)DKK1.00%
(non-callable)		01.04.2026RF


ISINSeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*Interest rate spread
DK000953083432H (SDO)DKKCIBOR3 + Interest rate spread
(non-callable)		01.10.2023RFFixed at
auction

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

