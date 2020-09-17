Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market: Focus on Products, Technologies, Cancer Sub-Type, End Users, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global market for next-generation breast cancer diagnostics and screening market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.
The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising incidence of breast cancer patients inciting the development of rapid diagnostic assays, significant innovation resulting in a market pull, a shift from centralized to decentralized laboratories, and significant external funding for executing R&D exercises.
The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of rapid diagnostics providing information on genetic mutation and patients good candidate for adjuvant chemotherapy or hormonal therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Abbott Laboratories has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.
Several other companies such as F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics Inc., and Agendia, among others, have launched diagnostics assays for breast cancer, such as Foundation One CDx, EndoPredict, and Mammaprint, among others.
On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of next-generation breast cancer diagnostics and screening market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
