China's import of cobalt ores and concentrates increased from 100.99 kilotons in 2017 to 136.10 kilotons in 2018, and then decreased to 90.89 tons in 2019, with a large fluctuation.



According to the report, there are only a few cobalt resources in China, the total reserve of cobalt ores in China is 470 kilotons, so it heavily depends on imports.



In the first half of 2020, the import volume was only 26.81 tons in China, less than one-third of that in the whole year of 2019 due to COVID-19. Cobalt minerals occur in concentrations high enough to support economic extraction in several diverse settings, all of which display very different examples of mineralization. The most common groups of minerals are sulphides, sulfosalts, arsenides and oxides.

It shows oligopoly in terms of cobalt resources. The market share of the three top companies was up to 40%. The global upstream cobalt resources are mainly controlled by multinational mining enterprises such as Glencore, Molybdenum, and Eurasian Resources.

According to the report, the world's cobalt resources are rich, but cobalt resource concentration is high, mainly distributed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (the DRC) and Australia. The DRC is always the biggest source of China's cobalt imports.

Readers will obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of Cobalt ores and concentrates Industry in China

Policies for Imported Cobalt ores and concentrates in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Cobalt ores and concentrates in China

Analysis of Imported Cobalt ores and concentrates in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Cobalt ores and concentrates in China

Price Trends of Imported Cobalt ores and concentrates in China

China's import of cobalt ores and concentrates into customs

Key Topics Covered:

1 Development Environment of China's Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports

1.1 Consumption of Cobalt Ores and Concentrates in China Market

1.2 Policy Environment of China'S Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports



2 China's Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports, 2017-2020

2.1 Classification of Cobalt Ores and Concentrates by China Customs

2.2 Total Imports

2.3 Sub Products



3 Major Enterprises of Cobalt Ores and Concentrates

3.1 Glencore

3.2 Molybdenum

3.3 ERG

3.4 Sherritt

3.5 Huayou



4 Major Sources of China's Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports, 2017-2020

4.1 Major Sources of China's Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports, 2017

4.2 Major Sources of China's Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports, 2018

4.3 Major Sources of China's Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports, 2019

4.4 Major Sources of China's Cobalt Ores and Concentrates Imports, 2020

Companies Mentioned

ERG

Glencore

Huayou

Molybdenum

Sherritt

