Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Operating System, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global MDM market is expected to grow from USD 4,294 million in 2020 to USD 15,700 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.6% during the forecast period.



The increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables in workplaces has propelled enterprises to effectively manage content that is accessed from these devices. Presently, organizations are faced with the challenge of protecting critical organizational data from cyber-attacks.



The need to ensure data security is projected to drive the adoption of MDM solutions in enterprises. MDM solutions help in the holistic management and control of all mobile devices from a single console. The rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has raised concerns regarding the security of various company-owned and personal devices, thereby contributing to the adoption of comprehensive MDM solutions.

The MDM software enables administrators to oversee mobile devices as easily as desktop computers to provide optimal performance for the users. It helps enterprises maintain the desired level of data security and assists organizations in managing services, hardware, and software across mobile platforms.

The immense growth of the mobile workforce and BYOD within enterprises to drive the growth of the mobile device management market

The increasing mobile workforce and adoption of BYOD programs within enterprises to improve their workforce productivity, thus allowing employees to work from anywhere, at any time, and using any device to access corporate data on the go has boosted the demand for MDM solutions. In addition to this, the proliferation of new mobile devices in the market drives the implementation of mobile device management solutions in regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.3.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary of Changes

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mobile Device Management Market

4.2 Market in Asia Pacific, by Component and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Immense Growth of the Mobile Workforce and Byod Within Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Proliferation of New Mobile Devices in the Market

5.2.1.3 Rising Security Concerns to Protect Enormous Corporate Data

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Compliance with Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 5G to Transform the Importance of Mobile Devices

5.2.3.2 Leveraging Ueba into Mdm Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Enterprises Face Complex Mobility Challenges Due to the Growing Number of Mobile Devices, Platforms, and Os

5.2.4.2 Mdm Solutions to Cater to Every Business need for a Consistent End-User Experience

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: IBM

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Blackberry

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Microsoft

5.3.4 Use Case 4: 42Gears Mobility Systems

5.3.5 Use Case 5: Soti

5.4 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Internet of Things

5.7.2 Analytics

5.8 Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Market Dynamics

5.8.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.8.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.8.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.9 Device Shipment



6 Mobile Device Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Device Management

6.2.1.1 Use Case: Device Management Solutions' Ability to Efficiently Manage Field Workers' Mobile Devices

6.2.2 Application Management

6.2.2.1 Use Case: Managing Educational App on the Air

6.2.3 Security Management

6.2.3.1 Use Case: Securing Patients' Data

6.2.4 Other Solutions

6.2.4.1 Use Case: Improving Workforce Efficiency with the help of Kiosk Management Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 Implementation Services

6.3.1.3 Support Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Mobile Device Management Market, by Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Mobile Device Management Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Mobile Device Management Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Telecom

9.4 Retail

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Education

9.7 Transportation and Logistics

9.8 Government and Public Sector

9.9 Manufacturing and Automotive

9.10 Other Verticals



10 Mobile Device Management Market, by Operating System

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Operating System: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

10.2 iOS

10.3 Android

10.4 Windows

10.5 MacOS

10.6 Others



11 Mobile Device Management Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Evaluation Frameworkwork

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.4.1 Introduction

12.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.1.1 Stars

13.1.2 Emerging Leaders

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Introduction

13.2.2 IBM

13.2.3 Blackberry

13.2.4 Microsoft

13.2.5 Mobileiron

13.2.6 VMware

13.2.7 Citrix Systems

13.2.8 Manageengine

13.2.9 Sophos

13.2.10 Soti

13.2.11 SAP

13.2.12 Google

13.2.13 42Gear Mobility Systems

13.2.14 Ivanti

13.2.15 Matrix42

13.2.16 Snow Software

13.2.17 Baramundi Software Ag

13.2.18 Apptec

13.2.19 Jamf

13.2.20 Solarwinds

13.2.21 Quest Software

13.2.22 Miradore

13.2.23 Cisco

13.2.24 Samsung

13.2.25 Microfocus

13.3 Right- To-Win

13.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

13.4.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.2 Responsive Companies

13.4.3 Dynamic Companies

13.4.4 Starting Blocks

13.5 Startup/SME Players

13.5.1 Promobi Technologies

13.5.2 Mitsogo

13.5.3 Codeproof Technologies

13.5.4 Rippling

13.5.5 Addigy

13.5.6 1Mobility

13.5.7 Kandji

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vn07n8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900