The global opaque polymer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
The future of the opaque polymer market looks promising with opportunities in the paints & coatings, personal care, and detergents market. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing prices of TIO2 and the growing demand for opaque polymers in the construction industry for architectural paints.
Some of the opaque polymers companies profiled in this report include The DOW Chemical Company, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Interpolymer Corporation, Organik Kimya A.S., Croda International PLC, En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd, Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd., Indulor Chemie GmbH, Junneng Chemical, Paras Enterprises, and Visen Industries Limited
Some of the features of 'Global Opaque Polymers Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Opaque Polymers Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Opaque Polymers Market by Product Type
3.3.1: Solid content 30%
3.3.2: Solid content 40%
3.4: Global Opaque Polymers Market by Application:
3.4.1: Paint and coating
3.4.2: Personal care
3.4.3: Detergents
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Opaque Polymers Market by Region
4.2: North American Opaque Polymers Market
4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Solid content 30% and Solid content 40%
4.2.2: Market by Application: Paint and coating, Personal care, and Detergents
4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Opaque Polymers Market
4.4: APAC Opaque Polymers Market
4.5: ROW Opaque Polymers Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Opaque Polymers Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Opaque Polymers Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Opaque Polymers Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Opaque Polymers Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Opaque Polymers Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: DOW Chemical Company
7.2: Arkema
7.3: Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
7.4: Interpolymer Corporation
7.5: Organik Kimya A.S.
7.6: Croda International PLC
7.7: En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd
7.8: Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd.
7.9: Indulor Chemie GmbH
7.10: Junneng Chemical
7.11: Paras Enterprises
7.12: Visen Industries Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quz1yn
