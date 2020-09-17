Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Medical Record Market- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global demand for electronic medical record market was valued at approximately USD 27.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 40.8 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.2% between 2020 and 2026.



An electronic medical record (EMR) refers to systematic approach of collection of health records of patients in a digital format. These records can be easily shared through network connected, enterprise-wide information systems or other information networks and exchanges. Electronic medical record (EMR) may include data personal statistics like age and weight, and billing information and laboratory test results, vital signs, radiology images.EMR may contain digitalized images of paper document along with diagnostic procedures such as X-rays.



The market growth of global electronic medical record market has been accelerated due to feasibility in data availability across the globe and growing need of integrated healthcare system. In addition, improved quality of care through EMR implementation coupled with increasing share of IT in healthcare expenditure is fueling the growth of electronic medical record market significantly.



However, privacy & security issues are expected to hamper the growth of electronic medical record market. Nonetheless, increasing patient centric approach is expected to open up new growth opportunities in forecast period.



The study provides a decisive view of the electronic medical health by solution, application and region segments. The electronic medical health market has been segmented into software services, web based and client server based in terms of solution. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into ambulatory centers, hospitals and physicians office.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Electronic Medical Record Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Electronic Medical Record Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Feasibility in data availability across the globe

3.2.2. Growing need of integrated healthcare system

3.3. Restraints

3.3.1. Privacy & security issues

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Increasing patient centric approach

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis by Solution

3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis by Applications

3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by Region



Chapter 4. Electronic Medical Record Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Product launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



Chapter 5. Global Electronic Medical Record Market -Solution Analysis

5.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market overview: by Solution

5.1.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market share, by Solution,2019 and 2026

5.2. Software as Services

5.2.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market by Software as Services, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Web Based

5.3.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market by Web Based, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Client Server Based

5.4.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market by Client Server Based, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Global Electronic Medical Record Market - Applications Analysis

6.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market overview: by Applications

6.1.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market share, by Applications, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Ambulatory Centers

6.2.1. Global Electronic Medical Record Market by Ambulatory Centers, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospitals



Chapter 7. Global Electronic Medical Record Market by Hospitals, 2016 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Global Electronic Medical Record Market - Regional Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Quest Diagnostics

9.2. Cerner Corporation

9.3. 3M Company

9.4. Kofax Limited

9.5. Toshiba Medical Systems Corp

9.6. Epic Systems

9.7. Hyland Software

9.8. GE Healthcare

9.9. WRS Health

9.10. Siemens Medical Solutions

9.11. McKesson Corporation

9.12. Henry Schein, Inc.

9.13. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc



