The Europe high density polyethylene jerrycan market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.6%



Europe High Density Polyethylene Jerrycan Market Report Highlights

The below 10 liters capacity segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share and also register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

This growth can be credited to larger applicability scope of these containers, in both household and industrial use.

The chemicals & agrochemical end-use segment led the market accounting for over 35% of the overall share in 2019.

The market in Germany is expected to be the largest market while the U.K. is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Jerrycans were initially developed in Germany for military usage and were produced using pressed steel to hold around 20 liters of fuel.

However, owing to certain disadvantages, such as corrosion and heavyweight associated with metal containers, they are now widely manufactured using plastic materials, especially HDPE.

Increasing demand for convenient and durable packaging solutions is expected to drive the demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) jerrycans over the forecast period. HDPE jerrycans offer a less expensive packaging alternative to metal jerrycans, in addition to being rustproof and lighter in weight, which is anticipated to drive their demand. Furthermore, they are more durable and can be recycled easily.



These factors are also expected to make HDPE cans an eco-friendly packaging solution. HDPE containers are available in a wide range of volume capacities, thus, offering customers a choice over the size of packaging. These cans offer a convenient option for the storage and transportation of a wide range of products, especially in remote and hilly areas. These cans also offer advantages such as stackability; however, they are only suitable for the storage and transportation of small or limited quantity of products.



On the other hand, industrial packaging solutions, such as Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and drums, offer several advantages owing to which, they can act as substitutes to HDPE cans, especially in the industrial sector. Growing demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing investments in various oil & gas projects is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth in Europe. The demand for oil & gas in Europe is largely driven by industrial activities and economic recovery.



Rapid R&D activities coupled with the quick adoption of advanced technologies are expected to further bolster the product demand in Europe. One such major example includes the adoption of bioplastics in a wide array of applications to meet compliances set forth by various government and non-government agencies in different countries. Key market players in the regional market mainly cater to the chemicals & agrochemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook: Industrial packaging Market

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook: Industrial drums market

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis

3.3.1.1. High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.5. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE)

3.4.2. The Health and Safety Executive

3.4.3. EU Regulations

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Rising expenditure on vehicle maintenance and repair

3.5.1.2. Increasing demand for convenient and Durable packaging solutions

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. Substitution from other industrial packaging solutions

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.6.3. Major Strategic Deals & Alliances

3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7. Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: Capacity Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Below 10 liters

4.3. 10 to 25 liters

4.4. Above 25 liters



Chapter 5. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Oil & Gas

5.3. Chemicals & Agrochemicals

5.4. Food & Beverages

5.5. Pharmaceuticals

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Europe HDPE Jerrycan Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Europe HDPE Jerrycan market: Country movement analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. LIST OF KEY DISTRIBUTORS & CHANNEL PARTNERS

7.3.2. KEY CUSTOMERS

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company Market Positioning Analysis

7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.4.2.1. Market Differentiator

7.4.2.2. Synergy Analysis

7.4.3. SWOT Analysis

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

7.5.2. Geographical Presence

7.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



SCHTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co. KG

Denios

AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH

RPC Group Plc

Greiner Packaging

Nexus Packaging Ltd.

TubePlast

Deren Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.

Kautex

