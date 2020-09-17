Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CNFs and VNFs in Cellular Telephony: Pre and Post COVID-19 Analysis (RAN + Packet Core)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 and its associated measures have been a mixed bag for telcos. On one hand, telcos and NF vendors will get adversely affected by the most unprecedented global recession witnessed in close to a century; the crisis presents several opportunities for telcos. Work-from-home (WFH) will lead to a demand for quality telecommunication infrastructure at the retail customer level - something that 5G networks are best placed to offer.



This is just one of the many examples in which telecom and 5G will contribute to the changing world. The publisher therefore forecasts that the drop in market size for VNFs and CNFs will be moderate when compared to the setback faced by the global economy at large. CNFs will outpace VNFs comprehensively during 2020-2025.



While the shock of 2020 will curb spending for about 18 months, the industry will quickly bounce back powered by the growing 5G installations. 5G can be considered to be the most potent brand ambassador for CNFs due to its bent on cloud-native technologies. Unsurprisingly, CNFs will come to occupy close to 18 per cent of the overall Core and RAN market (virtualized and containerized); an unthinkable prospect a few years ago.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The CNF-VNF Rivalry

1.2 The Umbilical Cord Between CNFs and VNFs

1.3 Why will CNFs Outpace VNFs?

1.4 Cautionary Note for CNFs

1.5 Report Organization and Market Forecast Taxonomy

2 VNFs and CNFs

2.1 VNF -The Original

2.1.1 History and Progression

2.1.2 NFV architecture

2.1.2.1 VNFi/NFVi

2.1.2.2 VNFs

2.1.2.3 MANO

2.2 CNF - The Inheritor

2.2.1 What are Containers?

2.2.2 Microservices

2.2.3 Container Morphology

2.2.3.1 Provisioning and Run-time Management Block

2.2.3.1.1 Docker Engine

2.2.3.2 Orchestration Block

2.2.3.2.1 Kubernetes

2.2.3.3 Application Deployment Block

2.2.4 Container Deployment Methodologies

2.2.4.1 Virtual Machine (VM)

2.2.4.2 Bare Metal

2.2.4.3 Cloud or Container as-a-Service (CaaS)

2.2.5 Stateful and Stateless Containers

2.2.6 CNCF and CNFs

2.3 Contrasting CNF and VNFs

2.4 Advantage CNF

2.4.1 Freedom from Hypervisors

2.4.2 File-level Resource Management

2.4.3 Portability

2.4.4 Microservices-powered Scalability and Granularity

2.4.5 Quick Operationalization

2.4.6 Quick Orchestration with a Caveat

2.4.7 Containers and 5G

2.5 Advantage VNFs .. and PNFs

2.5.1 Familiarity with VMs

2.5.2 Telco Demands

2.5.3 Latency

2.5.4 Security

2.5.5 Flexibility

2.5.6 Hardware Enhancements

2.5.7 Co-existence with PNFs and VNFs

2.6 Blending CNF with NFV

2.6.1 NFVi and CNF

2.6.2 MANO and CNF

2.6.2.1 ONAP and CNFs

2.6.2.1.1 ONAP4K8S

2.6.2.2 OSM and CNFs

3 VNFs and CNFs of the Core and the RAN

3.1 The Core and its Evolution

3.2 Contours of EPC

3.2.1 SAE and the Flat Architecture

3.2.2 Decoupling of Planes

3.2.3 NAS

3.2.4 Blocks in the EPC

3.3 The 5G Core (5GC)

3.4 The Core VNF and CNF Dynamic

3.4.1 Prelude - Mounting Challenges for the Core

3.4.2 The Remedy

3.4.3 The Mechanics

3.4.4 The Challenges

3.5 The Core - Vendor Approaches

3.5.1 VNF/vEPC

3.5.2 CNF

3.6 The RAN and its Evolution

3.6.1 Closer Look at E-UTRAN

3.6.2 5G- NR, NSA and SA

3.6.3 MEC

3.7 The Progression of the RAN to the vRAN

3.7.1 The Fronthaul Conundrum

3.7.2 The Rigid CPRI

3.7.3 DAS - The Low-Hanging Fruit

3.8 RAN Virtualization - A Story of Alliances

3.8.1 xRAN Forum and ORAN Alliance

3.8.2 Open vRAN

3.8.3 Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenRAN

3.8.4 Vendor Approaches to Protocol Stack Split

3.8.5 Cloud-native RAN

4 Telco Profiles

4.1 The Time-Lag in Containerization of The Core and The RAN

4.1.1 Core - CNF and VNF Trends

4.1.2 RAN - CNF and VNF Trends

4.1.3 Salient Observations and Inferences

4.2 Telco profiles

4.3 Airtel

4.3.1 Core/RAN CNF and VNF Initiatives

4.4 AT&T

4.5 BT

4.6 China Mobile

4.7 China Telecom

4.8 China Unicom

4.9 Deutsche Telekom

4.10 Etisalat

4.11 Jio

4.12 KDDI

4.13 KT

4.14 LG Uplus

4.15 Lifecell Ukraine

4.16 M1 Singapore

4.17 NTT DoCoMo

4.18 Ooredoo

4.19 Optus (Singtel Optus)

4.20 Orange

4.21 Rakuten

4.22 Saudi Telecom (STC)

4.23 Singtel

4.24 SK Telecom

4.25 Softbank

4.26 Sprint Corporation

4.27 Swisscom

4.28 T-Mobile

4.29 TIM/Telecom Italia

4.30 Telenor

4.31 Telefonica

4.32 Telia

4.33 Telkom Indonesia

4.34 Telstra

4.35 Turk Telecom

4.36 Turkcell

4.37 Veon VimpelCom

4.38 Verizon

4.39 Vodafone



5 Solution Provider Profiles

5.1 Organization Categories

5.1.1 Telecommunications Domain Experts

5.1.2 DAS Specialists

5.1.3 Equipment Vendors

5.1.4 Independent Software Vendors (ISV)

5.1.5 Semiconductor Specialists

5.1.6 Hardware, OS and Firmware Specialists

5.1.7 Niche Solution Developers

5.2 The RAN Product Development Momentum

5.3 The Maturing of Core VNFs and CNFs

5.4 Mergers and Funding Related Developments

5.5 Company Profiles

5.6 6WIND

5.7 Affirmed Networks

5.8 Airspan

5.9 Altiostar

5.1 Amarisoft

5.11 ASOCS

5.12 Athonet

5.13 Baicells

5.15 Cisco Systems

5.16 Cobham Wireless

5.17 Commscope

5.18 Dali Wireless

5.19 Dell EMC

5.2 Enea

5.21 Ericsson

5.22 Huawei

5.23 Intel

5.24 JMA Wireless

5.25 Mavenir

5.26 Metaswitch

5.27 NEC/Netcracker

5.28 Nokia

5.29 Oracle

5.30 Parallel Wireless

5.31 Phluido

5.32 Quortus

5.33 Radisys

5.34 Red Hat

5.35 Samsung

5.36 Telrad Networks

5.37 VMware

5.38 Wind River

5.39 ZTE

6 Quantitative Forecasts

6.1 Research Methodology

6.2 Forecast Taxonomy

6.3 Overview of the Combined Market

6.4 Foreword

6.4.1 CNF/Container Morphology

6.4.2 CNF Deployment Methodology

6.4.3 Geographical Market

6.4.4 End-user

6.5 Analysis of the Core VNF and CNF Market

6.5.1 vEPC

6.5.2 EPC CNF

6.6 Analysis of the RAN Market

6.6.1 vRAN

6.6.2 RAN CNF

7 Glossary and Acronyms

