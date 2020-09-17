Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 17 September 2020 at 12.20 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, withdrawn a total of EUR 300,000 of the second convertible notes tranche and issued to Winance in total 300 convertible notes and in total 1,200,000 warrants related thereto.



