The United States Bariatric Surgery Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period



The presence of established healthcare infrastructure along with the rising prevalence of obesity among adults is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.





There are certain factors propelling the growth of the market, includes increasing obesity patients, growing government initiatives to curb obesity, and rising prevalence rate of type 2 diabetes and heart diseases.



As per National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2017-2018, the age-adjusted prevalence of obesity in adults was 42.4%, and there were no significant differences between men and women among all adults or by age group. The prevalence of severe obesity was highest among adults who are aged between 40-59 compared with other age groups. Furthermore, from 1999-2000 through 2017-2018, the prevalence of both obesity and severe obesity increased among adults.



Key Market Trends



Closure Device Segment is Expected to Register a High CAGR in the Assisting Device Segment



Closure devices are used for reconnecting tissues during surgical procedures and for closing incisions made by trocars. The laparoscopic port closure device successfully and safely closes port sites in obese patients undergoing bariatric procedures and surgeries. The closure devices segment is expected to register high growth, as they are widely used in minimally invasive surgeries that require immediate closure of very small incisions made at the time of surgical procedures.



According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) 2019 data, in 2019 adult obesity rates exceeded 35% in nine states in the United States, 30% in 31 states, and 25% in 48 states. Mississippi and West Virginia were the highest adult obesity rate at 39.5% and Colorado with the lowest rate at 23%. Between 2017-2018, the adult obesity rate increased in New Mexico, New York, Kansas, Minnesota, Florida, Missouri, and Utah, decreased in Alaska, and remained stable in the rest of states and D.C.



Therefore, the high burden of obesity in the country is expected to increase bariatric surgeries in the coming years, which will contribute to the faster growth of this segment.



Competitive Landscape



The United States bariatric surgery market is moderately consolidated competitive with the presence of major players, such as Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), Aspire Bariatrics Inc and Medtronic Plc. The market is also inclusive of the smaller players that hold a substantial market share. With the growing medical device market, it is expected that a few more new players will be penetrating the market in the coming future.



