Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North Sea Oil and Gas Upstream Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North Sea oil and gas upstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2020-2025
Factors such as the reduction in the offshore drilling cost by 40% is expected to drive the North Sea oil and gas upstream market. However, the increasing usage of renewable to meet energy needs is likely to restrain the North Sea oil and gas upstream market.
Key Market Trends
Shallow Water Segment Expected to See Significant Market Growth
United Kingdom to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The North America oil and gas upstream market is moderately fragmented. Some of key players in this market include Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP plc, and Total SA.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 North Sea Oil and Gas Production Forecast, till 2025
4.2.1 Crude Oil Production Forecast, in Thousands Barrel per Day
4.2.2 Natural Gas Production Forecast, in Million Tons Oil Equivalent
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 North Sea Active Rig Count, till 2020
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Water Depth
5.1.1 Shallow Water
5.1.2 Deep Water
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2 Norway
5.2.3 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Collaboration and Joint Ventures
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Equinor ASA
6.3.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation
6.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
6.3.4 BP plc
6.3.5 Eni SpA
6.3.6 Total SA
6.3.7 UK Oil & Gas PLC
6.3.8 Schlumberger Limited.
6.3.9 Transocean LTD
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
