The global antifouling paint and coating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the antifouling paint and coating market looks promising with opportunities in shipping vessels, fishing boats, yachts & other boats, inland waterways transport, and drilling and production platform applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for antifouling paints & coatings in boat hulls and underwater surface of shipping vessels.



Some of the Antifouling paints and coatings companies profiled in this report include Akzo Nobel N.V., Hempel A/S, BASF SE, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, and Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global antifouling paint and coating market by product type (copper-based, self-polishing copolymer, hybrid, and others), application (shipping vessels, drilling rigs & production platforms, fishing boats, yachts & other boats, inland waterways transport, and mooring lines), and region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the antifouling paint and coating market?

What are the business risks and threats to the antifouling paint and coating market?

What are emerging trends in this antifouling paint and coating market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the antifouling paint and coating market?

What are the new developments in the antifouling paint and coating market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this antifouling paint and coating market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this antifouling paint and coating area, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the antifouling paint and coating market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Antifouling paints and coatings by Product Type:

3.3.1: Copper-based

3.3.2: Self-Polishing Copolymer

3.3.3: Hybrid

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Antifouling paints and coatings by Application:

3.4.1: Shipping Vessels

3.4.2: Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

3.4.3: Fishing Boats

3.4.4: Yachts & Other Boats

3.4.5: Inland Waterways Transport

3.4.6: Mooring Lines



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.2: Hempel A/S

7.3: BASF SE

7.4: PPG Industries

7.5: The Sherwin-Williams Company

7.6: Jotun

7.7: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.



