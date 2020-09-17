Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifouling Paint and Coating Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antifouling paint and coating market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the antifouling paint and coating market looks promising with opportunities in shipping vessels, fishing boats, yachts & other boats, inland waterways transport, and drilling and production platform applications. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for antifouling paints & coatings in boat hulls and underwater surface of shipping vessels.
Some of the Antifouling paints and coatings companies profiled in this report include Akzo Nobel N.V., Hempel A/S, BASF SE, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, and Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Antifouling paints and coatings by Product Type:
3.3.1: Copper-based
3.3.2: Self-Polishing Copolymer
3.3.3: Hybrid
3.3.4: Others
3.4: Global Antifouling paints and coatings by Application:
3.4.1: Shipping Vessels
3.4.2: Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms
3.4.3: Fishing Boats
3.4.4: Yachts & Other Boats
3.4.5: Inland Waterways Transport
3.4.6: Mooring Lines
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Antifouling paints and coatings Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:
7.1: Akzo Nobel N.V.
7.2: Hempel A/S
7.3: BASF SE
7.4: PPG Industries
7.5: The Sherwin-Williams Company
7.6: Jotun
7.7: Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
