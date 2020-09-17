Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acid Probe), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Use (Research, Analyte Specific Reagent), End User (IVD Manufacturer, Clinical Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IVD reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $77.6 billion by 2027.

An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the IVD reagents market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). North America is estimated to dominate the overall IVD reagents market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors such as the growing healthcare sector, increasing need to treat various infectious diseases in early stage, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing investments in personalized medicine and development of novel advanced technologies for diagnosis are supporting the largest share of North America in the IVD reagents market.

Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 is also expected to support the growth of the IVD reagents market for this segment. However, the clinical laboratories segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising number of accredited clinical laboratories; growing collaborations, partnerships, and other strategies undertaken by the key players; and outbreak of COVID-19.

The growth in the IVD reagents market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing global prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases coupled with rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, increase in funding for research activities, and rising proteomics and genomics research studies. Moreover, the growing demand for protein therapeutics and personalized medicines and emerging economies offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Infectious Diseases
  • Increasing Funding for Research Activities
  • Increasing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques
  • Rising Proteomics and Genomics Research Studies

Restraints

  • Stringent Regulations Antigen-Specific Reagents

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Protein Therapeutics and Personalized Medicines
  • Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • High Cost & Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Scope of the Report:

IVD Reagents Market, by Technology

  • Immunoassay/Immunochemistry
  • Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (Elisa)
  • Western Blotting
  • Immunofluorescence
  • Immunohistochemistry
  • Functional Assays
  • Immunoprecipitation
  • Other Technologies
  • Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Microbiology
  • Hematology
  • Coagulation/Hemostatis
  • Urinalysis
  • Other Technologies
  • (Other Technologies comprises of hybridization and loop-mediated isothermal amplification among others)

IVD Reagents Market, by Type

  • Antibodies
  • Antibodies Market, By Type
  • Monoclonal
  • Polyclonal
  • Antibodies Market, By Target
  • CD
  • TCR
  • EGFR
  • Other Targets
  • Oligonucleotides
  • Nucleic Acid Probes
  • Purified Proteins or Peptides
  • Other Reagents
  • (Other reagents include Blocking Agents, Detergents, Surfactants, Wetting Agents, Buffers, Stabilizers, Purified Water, Dyes, Standards & Controls, Enzymes, Cell Culture Reagents, and Anti-coagulants)

IVD Reagents Market, by Use

  • Research Use Only
  • Analyte Specific Reagents
  • Clinical Use

IVD Reagents Market, by End User

  • IVD Manufacturers
  • Reference Laboratories
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Hospital Laboratories

IVD Reagents Market, by Geography

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe (RoE)
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

  • Abcam plc (U.K.)
  • Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
  • Beckman Coulter Inc. (U.S.)
  • Becton
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
  • Bio-Synthesis Inc. (U.S.)
  • Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.)
  • BioLegend Inc. (U.S.)
  • Bioline (U.K.)
  • DIACLONE SAS (France)
  • Dickinson and Company (U.S.)
  • Hologic Inc. (U.S.)
  • InBios International Inc. (U.S.)
  • LGC Biosearch Technologies (U.K.)
  • LakePharma Inc. (U.S.)
  • Merck KGaA (Germany)
  • RayBiotech Inc. (U.S.)
  • SDIX LLC (U.S.)
  • Sino Biological Inc. (China).
  • The Binding Site Group Ltd.(U.K.)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

