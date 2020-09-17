Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagents Market by Type (Antibodies, Oligonucleotide, Nucleic Acid Probe), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Use (Research, Analyte Specific Reagent), End User (IVD Manufacturer, Clinical Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IVD reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $77.6 billion by 2027.
An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the IVD reagents market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). North America is estimated to dominate the overall IVD reagents market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors such as the growing healthcare sector, increasing need to treat various infectious diseases in early stage, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing investments in personalized medicine and development of novel advanced technologies for diagnosis are supporting the largest share of North America in the IVD reagents market.
Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 is also expected to support the growth of the IVD reagents market for this segment. However, the clinical laboratories segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising number of accredited clinical laboratories; growing collaborations, partnerships, and other strategies undertaken by the key players; and outbreak of COVID-19.
The growth in the IVD reagents market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing global prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases coupled with rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research and academia, increase in funding for research activities, and rising proteomics and genomics research studies. Moreover, the growing demand for protein therapeutics and personalized medicines and emerging economies offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.
