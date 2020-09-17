Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Footwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Formal Shoes, Casual Shoes), by End Use (Men, Women, Children), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury footwear market size is anticipated to reach USD 49.01 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The rising number of millennials across the globe has been a prominent reason for fueling the market growth.



Formal shoe luxury footwear led the market and accounted for 58.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. With the growing demand for luxury shoes among the millennial population worldwide, many luxury footwear brands have started catering to the casual shoe category to gain the attention of the consumers. For instance, in 2018, KIZIK design, a luxury footwear brand, announced the launch of its patented hands-free technology that offers automatic fit to the wearer. The shoes come without shoelace and when worn, the technology ensures that shoes are flexibly opened to let the foot go in without the involvement of the hands.



The casual shoe segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. New product launches in sustainable space, latest styles, fashion shows by famous personalities, and celebrity endorsements in luxury footwear are among the major reasons attracting varied set of consumers worldwide.



The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak is likely to reduce the demand for luxury footwear across the globe. Store closures due to lockdown measures have resulted in grim consequences, with sales of footwear and accessories from both offline and online channels declining consistently. For instance, sales data reported for Amazon between mid-February and mid-March 2020 showed that apparel and footwear sales fell by an average of 40 percentage points. Consumers have become more conscious of their spending habits and tend to avoid buying frivolous or luxury products, which is a major challenge for the market.



The online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The rising popularity of e-commerce channels among the manufacturers and high internet penetration has been driving the sales through this channel. In addition, an increase in the number of luxury private sales websites, such as gilt.com, ruelala.com, and hautelook.com, has been boosting the segment growth.



North America dominated the market for luxury footwear and accounted for 29.1% share of the global revenue in 2019. Growth in the market is powered by the strong presence of high net worth individuals (HNW) in the region. According to a report by Wealth-X, in 2018, New York was the home to the most HNW individuals in the world that is 65% larger than the second city in the world. The people in this region have high disposable income and affluence for luxury products, which is fueling the regional market growth.



Luxury Footwear Market Report Highlights

By product, formal shoe luxury footwear led the market and accounted for 58.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. The rising importance of luxury footwear as a reflection of one's professionalism at the workplace, particularly in corporate and fashion industries, is expected to remain a prominent factor augmenting product demand.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing availability of a wide range of luxury footwear of different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discount on e-retailer platforms are among the major reasons driving the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Social media marketing campaigns, growing preference for luxury footwear by millennials, and increasing disposable income have been boosting the number of first-time buyers, thus driving the market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Luxury Footwear Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis



Chapter 5. Luxury Footwear Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Luxury Footwear Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Luxury Footwear Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Luxury Footwear Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

LVMH

Guccio Gucci

Chanel S.A.

Burberry

Prada s.p.a

Silvano Lattanzi

Salvatore Ferragamo

John Lobb Bootmaker

Lottusse - Mallorca

Adidas A.G.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55d65j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900