The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 8.2 Billion by 2027.



The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market include clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.



Recent Developments

In June 2020, NeoGenomics, Inc. announced the launch of three liquid biopsy tests for advanced non-small cell lung cancer, all solid tumor types (pan-cancer), and certain breast cancer cases.

In June 2020, Guardant Health presented new data demonstrating that its LUNAR-2 liquid biopsy is a highly sensitive test that can detect early-stage colorectal cancer.

In January 2020, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. partnered with Eisai Co., Ltd. to develop a comprehensive liquid biopsy biomarker discovery solution for oncology

In November 2019, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a genomic medicine company based in Singapore, raised US$ 20 Million in Series A funding.

In June 2019, Saga Diagnostics, a Lund, Sweden based company raised US$ 4.1 Million in a financing round from Hadean Ventures.

In February 2019, MDxHealth SA signed an exclusive distribution agreement with LifeLabs to make SelectMDx, the Company's non-invasive liquid biopsy prostate cancer test, available in Canada

In August 2018, Bio-Techne Corporation completed its acquisition of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Scope of the Report



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

Based on circulating biomarkers, the global liquid biopsy market is being dominated by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs).

The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the 2nd largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The cell free DNA (cfDNA) is the third largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product

The global liquid biopsy market, by product, is being dominated by Kits and Consumables.

The instruments segment is likely to witness the highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.

The services segment captured the least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application

The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.

Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for the largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.

The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application

On the basis of clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market throughout the forecasting period.

Treatment monitoring captured the second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2019, being followed by the early cancer screening application.

Recurrence monitoring captured the least share of the liquid biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User

In 2019, Reference laboratories captured the largest share of the global liquid biopsy market.

Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2019, being followed by Academic and Research Centers.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type

Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecasting period as well.

The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth throughout the forecast period.

Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis

North America accounted for largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific.

In North America, United States accounted for largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

In Europe, Germany and France are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Asia pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market for liquid biopsy during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, Japan and China are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

Latin America is the fourth largest market for liquid biopsy, being followed by Middle East & Africa.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker



1. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

2. Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

3. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

4. Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

5. Other Circulating Biomarkers



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product



1. Kits and Consumables

2. Instruments

3. Services



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application



1. Oncology Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Leukaemia

Others

2. Non-Cancer Application

Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application

1. Therapy Selection

2. Treatment Monitoring

3. Early Cancer Screening

4. Recurrence Monitoring

Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User

1. Reference Laboratories

2. Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

3. Academic and Research Centers

4. Other End Users



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type



1. Blood Sample

2. Urine Sample

3. Other Fluids Sample



Liquid Biopsy Market - Company Profiles, Recent Developments / Initiatives, Major Deals



1. Personal Genome Diagnostics

2. Guardant Health, Inc.

3. Pathway Genomics

4. RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

5. Cardiff Oncology (Previously Trovagene, Inc.)

6. LungLife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.)

7. Biocept, Inc.

8. ANGLE plc

9. MDxHealth

10. Biolidics Limited (Formerly Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd)

11. Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation)

12. Foundation Medicine, Inc

13. Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

14. Genomic Health (Now Part of Exact Sciences Corp)

15. Myriad Genetics, Inc

16. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

17. QIAGEN NV

18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

19. Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

20. GRAIL

21. NeoGenomics, Inc.

22. DiaCarta, Inc.

23. OncoCell MDx (Now Immunis.AI)

24. C2i Genomics

25. Biodesix

26. Freenome

27. Inivata

28. CellMax Life

29. Rarecyte Inc.

30. Saga Diagnostics

31. Thrive Earlier Detection Corp.

32. Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd

33. Karius, Inc.

34. Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd (CG)

35. Elypta

