Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis), Initiatives, Funding, Major Deals, 35 Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 8.2 Billion by 2027.
The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market include clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker
1. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)
2. Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)
3. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)
4. Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)
5. Other Circulating Biomarkers
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product
1. Kits and Consumables
2. Instruments
3. Services
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application
1. Oncology Application
2. Non-Cancer Application
Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application
1. Therapy Selection
2. Treatment Monitoring
3. Early Cancer Screening
4. Recurrence Monitoring
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User
1. Reference Laboratories
2. Hospitals and Physician Laboratories
3. Academic and Research Centers
4. Other End Users
Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type
1. Blood Sample
2. Urine Sample
3. Other Fluids Sample
Liquid Biopsy Market - Company Profiles, Recent Developments / Initiatives, Major Deals
1. Personal Genome Diagnostics
2. Guardant Health, Inc.
3. Pathway Genomics
4. RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)
5. Cardiff Oncology (Previously Trovagene, Inc.)
6. LungLife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.)
7. Biocept, Inc.
8. ANGLE plc
9. MDxHealth
10. Biolidics Limited (Formerly Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd)
11. Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (Acquired by Bio-Techne Corporation)
12. Foundation Medicine, Inc
13. Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)
14. Genomic Health (Now Part of Exact Sciences Corp)
15. Myriad Genetics, Inc
16. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
17. QIAGEN NV
18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
19. Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
20. GRAIL
21. NeoGenomics, Inc.
22. DiaCarta, Inc.
23. OncoCell MDx (Now Immunis.AI)
24. C2i Genomics
25. Biodesix
26. Freenome
27. Inivata
28. CellMax Life
29. Rarecyte Inc.
30. Saga Diagnostics
31. Thrive Earlier Detection Corp.
32. Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd
33. Karius, Inc.
34. Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd (CG)
35. Elypta
