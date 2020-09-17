HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



ICA Asia Insights Forum, September 23, 2020, Virtual



Zhitong Caijing China Concept Stock Summit, September 24, 2020, Hangzhou, China

The Company’s management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact event organizers.

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both platform and full-service models. The Company’s platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. The full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 174 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 263.1 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

