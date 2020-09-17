Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry analysts, Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is predicted to generate revenues worth USD 770 million by the year 2026. Rising awareness regarding the importance of hygiene and sanitization in order to avoid the spread of infectious diseases is driving the market growth.

Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in Asia-Pacific has boosted the significance of maintaining proper hygiene. Moreover, various government health organizations are taking efforts to create awareness regarding the use alcohol-based sanitizers to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which in turn is augmenting Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer industry remuneration.

Type landscape:

Based on type, the market is fragmented into foam, liquid, gel, and others., The foam segment of Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market accounted for USD 36 million in the year 2019 and is predicted to expand significantly during the study period.

Foam-based hand sanitizer clings to hands while applying rather than sliding off as compared to its counterparts. Also, the product is more effective in killing germs and is useful in fighting against the rising risk of COVID-19, thereby fueling the market growth.

Highlighting composition type:

With regards to the composition, Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is divided into alcohol-based and alcohol-free sanitizer. As per industry analysts, alcohol-free sanitizer segment accounted for 7% market share in the year 2019. Such products have low risk of fire hazards and are non-damaging, thereby contributing towards their popularity across the globe.

However, alcohol-free hand sanitizers produce foam after rubbing on hands and do not dry out hands, hence have low preference among consumers. Additionally, the product has no fragrance as it is water-based, which in turn may hamper the product demand in the ensuing years.

Elaborating distribution channel:

With regards to the distribution channel, the market is fragmented into online and retail segments. The retail segment is further categorized into convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmaceutical stores.

Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer industry share from retail segment is poised to witness a sluggish growth during 2020-2026, as it is convenient to buy the product instantly by physically visiting such stores. Easy accessibility of retail stores has improved the distribution of hand sanitizers, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical retail stores segment is also slated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of hand rubs which are used by the general public as well as healthcare professionals.

Regional overview:

According to reliable estimates, Japan held 27% share of the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer industry in 2019 and is expected to witness consistent growth through 2026, mainly due to rising awareness regarding maintaining hygiene among consumers along with innovative product launches by the leading companies.

Citing an instance, Shiseido Company Ltd., a Japan-based personal care giant, introduced a new hand sanitizer in April 2020, which allowed the company to expand its product portfolio.

Furthermore, increasing utilization of hand sanitizer in hospitals and several healthcare facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak is estimated to propel the market growth in Japan.

Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Composition Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Alcohol-based sanitizer

Alcohol-free sanitizer

Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)



Gel

Liquid

Foam

Others





Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market from Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Retail

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical Stores

Supermarkets

Online Platform





Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Regional Overview (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Australia

Malaysia

New Zealand

South Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Bath & Body Works Direct Inc.

Deb Group Ltd. (S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.)

Unilever

3M Company

GOJO Industries Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Paul Hartmann AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Godrej Group

ITC Limited

PZ Cussons

Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.3. References & sources

1.3.1. Secondary

1.3.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Asia Pacific hand sanitizer industry summary, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1. Country trends

2.1.2. Type trends

2.1.3. Composition trends

2.1.4. Distribution channel trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry outlook, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing cases of COVID-19 infection in Asia Pacific



3.3.1.2. Rising public awareness about personal hygiene

3.3.1.3. Government initiatives to promote good health and sanitization practices

3.3.1.4. Growing distribution of hand sanitizers in various healthcare settings

3.3.2. Restraints & challenges

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Share, By Type

4.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific hand sanitizer, by type

4.2. Gel

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Liquid

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Foam

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Size, By Composition

5.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific hand sanitizer, by composition

5.2. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Alcohol-free hand sanitizer

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Growth, By Distribution channel

6.1. Key trends in Asia Pacific hand sanitizer, by distribution channel

6.2. Retail

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Pharmaceutical stores

6.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.3. Supermarkets

6.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.4. Convenience stores

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.5. Others

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Online platform

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast, By Country

