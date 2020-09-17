Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering Plastic Recycling Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global engineering plastics recycling market is expected to record a CAGR of more than 6% during the 2020 to 2025. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the growing emphasis on sustainability among consumer and packaging products.
On the flipside, difficulty in collecting and sorting mixed plastic, along with the difficulty in removing residues, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the engineering plastic industry in the short term; and have an adverse effect on the market studied.
Key Market Trends
Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific is One of the Major Contributors to the Engineering Plastic Recycling Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alpek Polyester
6.4.2 Centriforce Products Limited
6.4.3 Clean Tech UK Ltd
6.4.4 DS Smith
6.4.5 Euresi Plastics S.L.
6.4.6 EF PLASTICS UK LIMITED
6.4.7 Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Phoenix Technologies)
6.4.8 Foss Performance Materials
6.4.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
6.4.10 JFC Group
6.4.11 Krones AG
6.4.12 Kuusakoski
6.4.13 Lotte Chemical Corporation
6.4.14 MBA Polymers Inc.
6.4.15 Mumford Industries
6.4.16 petco.co.za
6.4.17 Pistoni Srl
6.4.18 Placon
6.4.19 PolyClean Technologies
6.4.20 PolyQuest
6.4.21 Reliance Industries Limited
6.4.22 REPRO-PET
6.4.23 Teijin Limited
6.4.24 UltrePET LLC
6.4.25 Verdeco Recycling Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
