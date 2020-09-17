Dublin, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loyalty Management Market Research Report by Type, by Function, by Vertical, by Deployment - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to grow from USD 5,611.76 Million in 2019 to USD 9,268.50 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.72%.



This report forecasts revenues and analyzes trends in each of the following sub-markets:



On the basis of Type, the Loyalty Management Market is examined across Managed and Standalone.

On the basis of Solution, the Loyalty Management Market is examined across B2B, B2C, and Corporate.

On the basis of Function, the Loyalty Management Market is examined across Channel Loyalty, Customer Loyalty, and Customer Retention.

On the basis of Vertical, the Loyalty Management Market is examined across Automotive & Transport, Business & Finance, Chemicals & Materials, Consumer Goods & Services, Energy & Natural Resources, Food & Beverage, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Construction, Military Aerospace & Defense, Pharmaceuticals, and Telecommunications & Computing.

On the basis of Deployment, the Loyalty Management Market is examined across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

On the basis of Geography, the Loyalty Management Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is examined across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is examined across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is examined across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

The report explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Loyalty Management Market including Aimia Inc., Antavo, Blueocean, Bond Brand Loyalty, Capillary, Epsilon Data Management LLC, Fidelity Information Services Inc., Fidelity Information Services Inc., ICF Next, International Business Machine Corporation, Kobie Marketing, Inc., Martiz Holdings Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and TIBCO Software.



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Loyalty Management Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. It helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights



7. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Type



8. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Solution



9. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Function



10. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Vertical



11. Global Loyalty Management Market, By Deployment



12. Americas Loyalty Management Market



13. Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Loyalty Management Market



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Usability Profiles



Companies Mentioned



Aimia Inc.

Antavo

Blueocean

Bond Brand Loyalty

Capillary

Epsilon Data Management LLC

Fidelity Information Services Inc.

Fidelity Information Services Inc.

ICF Next

International Business Machine Corporation

Kobie Marketing, Inc.

Martiz Holdings Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

TIBCO Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbemc2



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900