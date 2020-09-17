VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, has published a whitepaper titled Depth Perception – An Important Authentication Tool for Security Features, highlighting the Company’s multifaceted KolourDepth ™ security feature that successfully incorporates a rich spectrum of colours, 3D depth, and movement.



The whitepaper addresses the need for new anti-counterfeit technology that can provide secure and fast visual authentication. This requires harnessing non-print based visual effects such as 3D stereo-depth and movement with colour and high contrast, while maintaining the standard for mechanical robustness and durability.

Readers will get insight into ‘depth perception’ as arguably the most formidable visual effect to be employed by security features. The 3D parallax effect stemming from stereo-depth can be readily seen without any manual action. Additionally, depth features do not require any auxiliary tools for authentication such as flashlights, UV lights, magnifying lenses, or any prior knowledge or specific skills. For most people, an exposure of 3D features for a mere 100 milliseconds is adequate for their brains to create signals to confirm authenticity.

“Depth is an important factor in currency authentication. KolourDepth’s microstructures and nanostructures together with Nanotech’s unique software algorithm, proprietary nano-optic design, and nanofabrication techniques increase banknote security tremendously,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock.

To download the whitepaper, please click here.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

