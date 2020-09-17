NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), is introducing its new industry leading High Density (“HD”) AC/DC power supply/switcher product line targeting the medical, industrial and telecom sectors. This new product series is designed for very high operating efficiency and power density with universal input and built-in active power factor correction (“PFC”).



The new HD Series is a power switcher product line that can produce a single output of 12VDC, 24VDC, or 48VDC and offers high power in high-density packaging even under natural convection cooling conditions. The new product line features a compact, low profile footprint, and best-in-class performance, optimized for broad industrial, telecommunication and medical applications. Additionally, the ability to operate within a wide temperature range make this new HD Series ideal for commercial off-the-shelf (“COTS”) implementations for the defense industry.

The overall power supply market was estimated at $28.8 billion in 2019.

The Coolisys HD Series product line is available in three types of packaging: open frame, u-bracket and enclosed, and includes the following:

HD Series Product Line :

HD 130 Series – 130 watts in 2”x3” packaging size

HD 240 Series – 240 watts in 2”x4” packaging size

HD 500 Series – 500 watts in 3”x5” packaging size

Key Features :

Available in three types of packaging: open frame, u-bracket and enclosed

Ultra-compact size available in three standard sizes: 2”x3”, 2”x4” and 3”x5”

Universal input 90-264VAC

High efficiency, up to 94%

Low power consumption with no load – less than 0.3 watts

Low leakage current – less than 0.1mA fits to medical applications

Built-in active PFC

Features power supply shut down when the internal temperature exceeds the maximum safe operating temperature

Shuts down the power supply, or suspends the output, when the voltage exceeds a preset level

Prevents damage resulting from excessive power output

Non pressurized operating altitude up to 16,400 feet

Safety approvals including:

º Medical electrical equipment: UL/IEC/EN 60601 3.1 Edition

º Information and communication technology and audio/video: UL/IEC/EN 62368-1

Coolisys’ President and CEO, Amos Kohn said, “We are pleased to announce the introduction of our new high-performance HD Series product line. These new products are well positioned for power applications within the medical, industrial and telecommunications markets. With our custom and value-added services, these products are suitable for implementation with COTS defense applications as well. The introduction of these robust single output switchers continues our strong reputation for delivering high-reliability power solutions designed to serve mission-critical applications in harsh environments.”

About Coolisys Technologies Corp.

Coolisys and its portfolio companies and divisions are primarily engaged in the design and manufacture of innovative, feature rich, and top-quality power products for mission critical applications in the harshest environments and life-saving, life sustaining applications across diverse markets including defense-aerospace, medical-healthcare, industrial-telecommunications, and automotive. Coolisys’ headquarters are located at 1635 South Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035; www.Coolisys.com .

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com .

