PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity and the American Bar Association (ABA) recently announced a new partnership with Berkley Select, a Berkley Company, to offer a new Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) program for law firms nationwide. As the broker for the ABA Insurance Program, which provides insurance and financial solutions for ABA members and their firms, USI Affinity now offers access to this new EPLI program designed to meet the unique needs of law firms.



USI Affinity and Berkley Select have assembled a program and an experienced team with expertise and access to key resources to protect and insure both small and large law firms. USI Affinity will provide EPLI solutions to law firms in all 50 U.S. states.



“Lawsuits filed by employees against their employers continue to be on the rise for firms of all sizes,” stated ABA Executive Director, Jack Rives. “Employment Practices Liability Insurance is a necessary and very valuable coverage for firms to add to their risk management portfolio. USI Affinity and Berkley Select are providing ABA members access to a program built for the legal profession that has the right protection and resources.”



“Together, USI Affinity and Berkley Select deliver a proprietary, comprehensive EPLI offering to attorneys and law firms through USI Affinity nationwide. The importance of crafting a program designed for the legal community during this time cannot be understated,” said USI Affinity Senior Vice President and Professional Liability Practice Leader, Mike Mooney. “Our new policy enhancements focus on the challenges attorneys and law firms face on a continual basis, and our partnership with both the ABA and Berkley Select will help provide a risk mitigation solution and valuable resource now and well into the future.”



“We are honored to provide the ABA a tailored EPLI solution for member law firms,” said Berkley Select President, Dan Spragg. “Berkley Select has been protecting law firms of all sizes from employment practices and professional liability for over 25 years. We know the unique employment risks faced by the legal profession and have the proven protection and claims expertise needed. We look forward to offering market-leading EPLI coverage to ABA members, and to building a long-term partnership.”



To learn more about the ABA Insurance Program, visit www.abainsurance.com.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit www.usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.



About Berkley Select

Berkley Select is a leading provider of professional liability insurance products across a broad spectrum of disciplines and industries, for clients of various sizes and complexities. Its products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. For additional information about Berkley Select and the products and services it offers, please visit www.berkleyselect.com.



About the American Bar Association

The ABA is the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law. View our privacy statement online. Follow the latest ABA news at www.americanbar.org/news and on Twitter @ABANews.



###

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com Lynne MacMath USI Affinity 610-537-1352 lynne.macmath@usi.com