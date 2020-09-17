NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, announced today that it will present two poster presentations covering AT-001, a next generation aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI), in Phase 3 development for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy at the upcoming 56th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). The presentations include data on the safety and specificity of AT-001, as well as data on mechanistic protection from cellular damage during hyperglycemia.



“We are pleased to present data at EASD supporting development of AT-001 for diabetic complications,” said Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics. “We have previously presented data on the improved potency and clinical safety profile of AT-001, which is currently in a global registrational study for Diabetic Cardiomyopathy. The data presented at EASD demonstrates the improved target selectivity vs. “old” ARIs, underscoring AT-001’s improved clinical safety profile, as well as compelling mechanistic data demonstrating AT-001 protection from damage caused by hyperglycemia.”

Presentation Details

Poster #629: AT-001 a new aldose reductase inhibitor with improved selectivity and specificity protects from cellular damage

Presenter: Riccardo Perfetti, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics

Time: Wednesday, September 23, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CEST (6:00 – 7:00 a.m. EDT)

Poster # 632: Addressing safety and specificity with aldose reductase inhibition: development of AT-001 for diabetic cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Riccardo Perfetti, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics

Time: Wednesday, September 23, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CEST (6:00 – 7:00 a.m. EDT)

Slides will be available on the presentations and publications section of the Applied Therapeutics website following the conference.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020 and is currently ongoing. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

About AT-001

AT-001 is an investigational oral, novel, potent Aldose Reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy. AT-001 has been previously studied in a Phase 1/2 study in approximately 120 patients with type 2 diabetes, a subset of which had DbCM.

