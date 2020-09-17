Highlights include:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces receipt of results for initial drill holes from the Kazak discovery (“Kazak”), Bulgaria. Kazak is located approximately 2 km south of the Rozino deposit (“Rozino”), for which positive results of a prefeasibility study were recently announced (previous news release August 31, 2020). Exploration drilling at Kazak (Figure 1) and other targets located close to Rozino are being prioritized because incremental ounces discovered within a few kilometres of Rozino could potentially be integrated into a Rozino feasibility study and use common infrastructure planned to be built at the Rozino site.

Kazak East - Exploration program has discovered near surface gold mineralization including results from the discovery drill hole KDD-004; 9.8m grading 1.13g/t gold and from drill hole KDD-005; 13.0m grading 1.20 g/t gold, including 5.0m grading 2.24 g/t gold (Figure 2). An additional 4 drill holes are in planned at Kazak East.

- Exploration program has discovered near surface gold mineralization including results from the discovery drill hole KDD-004; 9.8m grading 1.13g/t gold and from drill hole KDD-005; 13.0m grading 1.20 g/t gold, including 5.0m grading 2.24 g/t gold (Figure 2). An additional 4 drill holes are in planned at Kazak East. Kazak West - Drill hole KDD-003 intersected significant mineralization from 17.5m, returning 4.7m grading 0.57g/t gold. Follow-up drilling is in progress.

“The discovery of gold mineralization at Kazak is important for the Rozino project, in that additional gold discoveries within trucking distance to a future mill at Rozino have the potential to add significant value to the project with relatively low capital additions,” stated Keith Henderson, Velocity’s President and CEO. “Velocity’s exploration program has identified multiple exploration targets between Kazak and Rozino within a target corridor 5 km long and 2 km wide. An aggressive program of exploration here and at other gold projects in the region aims to define additional gold resources that could potentially fit into Velocity’s ‘Hub & Spoke’ development model.”

Kazak Discovery Details

Drill targets at Kazak are centered on surface geochemical anomalies which can be traced over approximately 1.5 km of strike length.

Gold in soil anomalies and gold in rock chip samples within the Kazak target area have led to prioritized drilling at Kazak East and Kazak West. The results from the first 5 drill holes are reported in Table 1 below with both Kazak East and Kazak West targets returning significant drill intersects. Drilling continues at the prospect with a further 3 drill holes completed (results pending) and an additional 8 drill holes planned in the coming weeks to test the extents of these discoveries.

At Kazak, drilling is focused on the faulted contact between basement and sediments which are similar to the host sediments at the Rozino deposit.

Figure 1: Map showing location of the Kazak target with summary geology, gold in soil anomalies, locations of Velocity’s drilling to-date and a drill section location for Figure 2.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09a19121-e090-4293-9f8f-c0c163907a11

Figure 2: Drill section showing significant intersections at the Kazak East target. Drill results are pending for additional drill holes and drilling is ongoing.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9292a80e-c6ec-43be-91d2-ca4b7e8b4aff

Drill hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) KDD-001 No significant intercepts KDD-002 No significant intercepts KDD-003 17.50 22.20 4.70 0.57 KDD-004 27.10 36.90 9.80 1.13 KDD-005 72.20 85.20 13.00 1.20 including 73.20 73.20 5.00 2.24

Table 1: Significant exploration drill results at Kazak target.



The drill intersections disclosed here have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular. Drill intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Kazak was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program.

On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards at ALS' Romanian laboratory. A sample split of the milled material from the Kazak drill program is shipped to ALS' Irish laboratory for multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to every batch.

All drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity's strategy is to develop a low cost centralized "Hub and Spoke" operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava prospecting licence, which includes the Rozino gold project and the Kazak exploration target, option agreements to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik, Makedontsi and Sedefche gold projects, and an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Iglika project. Velocity's management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

