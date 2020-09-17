SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) announces it had submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application Submission Number: PEUA201789 Acknowledgement Letter date 09/14/2020: for the Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test as mentioned in the 8K filing dated September 15th, 2020.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC MKTS: GWHP) announced today that an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) under the PreEUA is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. offers cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR test that detects in 1 1⁄2 hours and the Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Whole Blood, Serum /Plasma that can detect between 15 -20 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors.



Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, “The Company’s goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Nasal Swab Influenza A & B, and Throat Swab Strep A, Urine and Saliva Drug Testing, Whole Blood Mononucleosis, H. Pylori, FOB, and several other tests.”

For international testing, which is not sold in the USA, but has a Certificate of Exportability by the FDA Certificate No. 2260-11-2019, are tests like Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests. The rapid antibody test allows results to be available in 15 minutes or less. The easy to use assay develops three clear lines that confirm the assay validity and the qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Right now, under the FDA guidelines, GWHP is selling the Covid-19 rt-qPCR Test to high complexity labs or medical institutions that qualify under the FDA guidelines as Global had partnered with 1 Drop, which has received its FDA EUA Authorization. Global is also selling the IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test for Covid-19 as Global has partnered with Healgen which has received its FDA EUA Authorization.

Call 1-877-568-GWHP (4947) to become a distributor or buy COVID 19 rapid test rt-qPCR kits or the Antibody IgG/IgM Rapid CoViD 19 test. We offer small sample size test kits, sold in packs of 100.



About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.:

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp's Made In the USA Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit are manufactured in sunny San Diego, California and are suitable for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood within 15 minutes.

By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results and empower healthcare professionals. For more details: https://gwhpcorp.com



Media Contact:

Name: Charles Strongo, CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.

Email: investors@gwhpcorp.com

