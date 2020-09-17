MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce that its partner IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”) has begun field exploration work on the Anik gold project in the Chibougamau region of Quebec. The field work will consist of additional till surveys, examination and characterisation of the core from Kintavar’s previous drilling programs and outcrops exposed in the various trenches on the property. Data compilation of the various geophysical and geochemical programs is continuing which will help the exploration team with target identification and planning, leading to the drill program that is expected to take place during this upcoming winter.



“IAMGOLD’s technical team are seasoned professionals that understand the region’s geology very well. They have experience and firsthand knowledge with both the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects and their expertise will be a major benefit in advancing the Anik gold project. Kintavar’s Anik gold project is a large land package with several important gold zones that were discovered by our team and we are very pleased to have IAMGOLD advancing the project. We are confident that this fall exploration program will help define new priority targets for the upcoming drill program expected to begin this winter.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar.

About the Anik Property

The Anik property (approx. 5,400 hectares) is situated 40 km to the south-east of the town of Chapais and 55 km to the south of the town of Chibougamau, in Québec. Located in the Opawica-Guercheville deformation corridor, it is the host to several gold mines and deposits. The eastern portion of the property is located less than 7 km from the Joe Mann mine and the Lac Meston and Phillibert deposits. The western portion of the property is located less than 10 km to the south of the Monster Lake and Fancamp gold projects. The main gold zones of the Nelligan property, are surrounded to the north, south and east by Anik property boundaries at a distance of less than 1,500 metres.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi Property

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type mineralization in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

