VANCOUVER, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT) an emerging biotech company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with List Biological Laboratories, Inc. (“List Labs”) for the manufacture of its proprietary interferon alpha 2b for the treatment of COVID-19.



"Following our recent merger, we are proud to be continuing the development of Altum Pharmaceutical’s proprietary interferon alpha 2b inhalation for treatment of COVID-19. We look forward to working with List Labs to bring this treatment to patients as quickly as possible as we prepare for our imminent trials in Australia" said BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

Under the terms of the agreement, List Labs will provide manufacturing services from its state-of-the-art biological development and cGMP manufacturing facility in Campbell, California.

Dr. Doroudian added: "We are pleased to be partnering with List Labs in the manufacturing of our proprietary interferon alpha 2b. We believe our novel engineered interferon alpha 2b derived from our proprietary master cell bank offers important advantages that allows for a quick scale up of manufacturing, especially in terms of logistics and cost of goods, which should enable us to meet potentially large demand (subject to regulatory clearance) once our treatment is ready for distribution. List Labs with its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant and agile team is an ideal partner to help realize our vision."

President of List Labs, Dr. Stacy Burns-Guydish commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with BetterLife to develop and manufacture Altum Pharmaceutical’s novel and transformative therapeutic for the treatment of COVID-19. List Lab’s expertise, quality, and flexibility in protein purification, process development, scale up and cGMP manufacturing makes us uniquely qualified to fulfill the contract development and manufacturing role for such an innovative product. It is an honor to join in the fight against one of the greatest challenges of this decade.”

Comment on Recent Market Activity

The Company also announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time. Trading in the Company’s shares on the OTCQB, under the symbol “BETRF”, will resume after FINRA has reviewed our recently submitted Form 211. The Company will keep the market informed as required.



About BetterLife Pharma:

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals as well as drug delivery platform technologies. BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus (HPV), and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat specific types of cancer.

For more information, please visit: www.blifetherapeutics.com

About List Biological Laboratories, Inc.:

List Labs applies over 40 years of experience in purification of bacterially expressed protein products to a uniquely flexible product development strategy. The result is an impressive track record of successful collaborations with clients for cGMP manufacturing and a catalog of over 100 bacterial products used in research and vaccine development throughout the world. Headquartered in Campbell, CA, List Labs offers world class expertise in drug product development including bacterial fermentation, protein purification, process development, analytical development, scale up, and development of robust cGMP manufacturing processes for drug products used in clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://www.listlabs.com/

Cautionary Note

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that AP-003 or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

